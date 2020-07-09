People tied to next week's executions in Terre Haute sue federal officials to halt, citing COVID-19 risks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local health officials say people coming in and out of our area creates a greater risk for COVID-19 spreading.

It's something some people are worried about with executions set for Terre Haute next week.

Some parties tied to the prisoners are suing federal officials to try and stop the executions.

People like religious advisors and family of the victims say being at the prison put them at risk, due to COVID-19.

We've talked with the ACLU, which is involved with one of the lawsuits.

"The council for Mr. (Wesley) Purkey had reached out and said, look, we're worried about our own safety, our expert's safety, all the people who have an obligation to interact with Mr. Purkey," Casy Stubbs, with the ACLU said.

The ACLU and a law firm sued Attorney General William Barr and other federal officials on behalf of a priest who advises Wesley Purkey.

He's set to be executed next week if a court lifts his temporary stay.

The ACLU says the priest is religiously obligated to attend Purkey's execution, but doing that would put his health and life at risk due to the pandemic.

"They're bringing in people from all over the country, plane travel. They're putting them up in hotels, having them eat at restaurants. Then they're bringing them in the prison for days of training together, mixing with prisoners and eachother...spreading the risk," Stubbs said.

Others are trying to join the lawsuit.

We used an online media contact form to ask the Department of Justice about the concerns. We did not receive a direct response.

At least one of our requests was forwarded to the Bureau of Prisons. A spokesperson said the agency is deeply concerned for the health and welfare of its inmates, staff, and communities.