People stepping up to donate blood in the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are stepping up to give blood.
Many groups recently canceled donation drives due to coronavirus restrictions.
Versiti Blood Center of Indiana held a drive on Thursday at West Vigo High School.
We talked with donor Lorrie Myers. She told us it is important for her to give blood because people are always in need.
"I've been sitting at home for close to a month and I'm looking for any opportunity I can to serve," Meyers said.
Donating blood is considered an essential activity.
