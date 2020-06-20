People sleep in boxes to raise awareness for homeless veterans

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, thousands of veterans are homeless.

It's also a local problem.

That's why one group is working to bring awareness to the issue and offer support.

Post 172 Auxillary members in Jasonville are sleeping in a "box city" outside the legion building.

They got there at 8 Saturday evening, and will be at the legion until about 8 Sunday morning.

News 10 stopped by to check things out.

Organizers said they're just glad to be able to give back.

"The homeless veterans are not recognized enough, and there's a lot out there. Like I said, we don't know who they are, or where they're at, but we know they're out there," said Luann McDonald.

Donations are welcome, and the money will be used to help homeless veterans.