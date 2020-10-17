People searched for the perfect pumpkin at a pumpkin patch

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The leaves are changing and the pumpkins are out, too!

While the weather stays dry, many are venturing out to enjoy the scenery and pick their perfect pumpkin!

News 10 stopped by Country Bumpkin's Pumpkin Patch in West Terre Haute.

Not only are there more than five thousand pumpkins, the patch also offers sunflowers mazes.

We spoke with the owner of the patch who says he is pleased he was able to open this season, despite the ongoing pandemic.

"It's just a beautiful time of the year and we enjoy what we're doing and we just want it to be a blessing to everybody who sets foot on this ground. We call it holy grounds," said the owner Kent Hutchinson.

The patch also features a corn maze and hayrides.