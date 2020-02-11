People rolled up their sleeves to bleed blue at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute rolled up their sleeves to save lives.
Indiana State University held its annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive on Tuesday.
Students, staff, and members of the community were invited to the Hulman Memorial Student Union on campus to donate.
We talked with a person who made it to the event to donate blood.
"I have been donating blood relatively regularly for the past 12 years or so, and I know it's a pretty easy way to help out...it doesn't cost me anything," Shay Phillips said.
Organizers say one blood donation can save up to three lives.
