People reportedly going door to door in Cumberland County claiming they need to test you for the coronavirus - this is a scam

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 has received reports someone is going door to door in Cumberland County, Illinois claiming they were at the home to test the family for the coronavirus.

Thankfully, the police were called.

But now, law enforcement everywhere has a warning. If someone comes to your home wanting to test you for the virus...or to sell you a test kit - call 911 or your local police.

Get a description of the person.

The Vigo County Health Department told News 10 health workers will not be out in the community performing tests.

Whatever you do - never give anyone money or your credit card information to get tested or to purchase a test kit.