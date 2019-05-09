Clear

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate crimes

A religious group in Terre Haute is remembering the victims in two recent hate crime attacks.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A religious group in Terre Haute is remembering the victims in two recent hate crime attacks.

The Wabash Valley Interfaith Council sponsored a memorial service on Thursday.

It was in honor of the victims of the attacks in Sri Lanka and California.

People of all different faiths were at the service.

They sand songs and prayed.

The group says these are the times to send an important message.

"People of faith have to stick together, that an attack on any one faith is an attack on all faith, and that religion is important. That every religion is important," Arthur Feinsod, the president of the Interfaith Council said.

The Interfaith Council aims to make positive changes to reduce or eliminate hate crimes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Eco Friendly Mosquito Spray

Image

Stamp Out Hunger Luncheon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017