TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A religious group in Terre Haute is remembering the victims in two recent hate crime attacks.
The Wabash Valley Interfaith Council sponsored a memorial service on Thursday.
It was in honor of the victims of the attacks in Sri Lanka and California.
People of all different faiths were at the service.
They sand songs and prayed.
The group says these are the times to send an important message.
"People of faith have to stick together, that an attack on any one faith is an attack on all faith, and that religion is important. That every religion is important," Arthur Feinsod, the president of the Interfaith Council said.
The Interfaith Council aims to make positive changes to reduce or eliminate hate crimes.
