TERRE HAUTE (WTHI) - People were outside the federal courthouse in Terre Haute Sunday.

Candles were lit as people mourned the late supreme justice.

Masks covered their faces as they reflected on the life of the trailblazing judge.

"Ruth is considered a hero in a lot of our eyes so it's a way of paying tribute to our hero for all the things shes done for the female gender," said Bionca Gambill a member of Nasty Women of Vigo County.