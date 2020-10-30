People love to get into the spirit of Halloween, especially big cats

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) -- Over the last twelve years, The Exotic Feline Rescue Center has celebrated Halloween by having a pumpkin party with their big cats. This year that event will look a little bit different all due to COVID-19.

Last year, the event took place at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. There was face painting, food, and cats eating pumpkins. This year that event will all be held online.

Staff members said they're moving it online to protect you, and to protect the animals.

But, even though you can't go to the rescue center physically, you'll still be able to see these animals in action with their pumpkins.

Head Keeper Rebecca Stevenson said, "You never know what they're going to do, and that's part of the excitement. Maybe they're going to go out there and smash it, maybe they'll go play with it, maybe they're just going to look at it and not do anything. You just never know. "

To see these cats" in action you can purchase a ticket to the event. When you purchase a virtual ticket, you'll be able to watch the pumpkin party not just once, but as many times as you like.

To get a ticket to the event you can click here.