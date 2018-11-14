People living in Oaktown are not happy with a new INDOT plan

OAKTOWN, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Transporation is planning intersection improvements in Knox County.

The proposed improvements are at old U.S. 41 and Freelandville road.

Wednesday INDOT heard concerns from the public about this intersection.

The people who live in Oaktown realize the area of road is dangerous.

Over the last 11 years, they say there have been 15 deaths, but the plan INDOT has is something they say won't help the problem.

"I said if you guys were going to go ahead with it I'd move. Just so you know I sold my house. I am moving, because I don't want my kids crossing that," Brandon Grotegudh, an Oaktown resident said.

He's just one of the many people who spoke Wednesday at the public hearing.

He says the intersection is dangerous and something should be done, but the plan INDOT has made isn't the right thing.

"It's not very good," Grotegudh said. "We think we're just moving the kill zone from one place to another."

The plan includes a "J" turn. It also will get rid of the left turn lane from Freelandville road/Maple Ave. and Old U.S. 41 onto U.S. 41.

"The hill in the middle of those J turns, the oncoming traffic is not going to be able to slow down," he said.

He said he dislikes the plan so much that he is actually moving from Oaktown where he's lived for 12 years.

"My oldest son is 12-years-old turning 13 in January. He's gonna be driving soon," Grotegudh said. "For a 16-year-old driver, they're not good of drivers anyway. I don't want him trying to negotiate this."

Most of the people living there aren't happy about the change, but almost everyone who spoke said they feel like they don't have a say if it happens or not."

The INDOT representative who was at the meeting said they would have a walk through exhibit before reopening the intersection.

They said if everything gets approved construction would start in 2019.