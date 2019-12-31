People line up as a Ninja Turtle visits Honey Creek Mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Shewey's inside Honey Creek Mall had a line going out of the door.

There was a meet and greet with Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It was all part of the I Love the 90s Tour.

The store sold specially designed plates with Mikey's autograph. Owers told us people involved with the tour reached out to them to do this event.

"Turtle fans are everywhere and when you mention it they are excited about it. They are coming out of the woodwork and they just want to be a part of it," Kimberlee Shewey told us.

Actor and producer Johnny Huang has been playing Mikey throughout the tour. It's a concert featuring artists like Vanilla Ice and Salt N' Pepa.