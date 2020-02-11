Clear

People in Illinois give the state's education system a poor grade

The Illinois Education Association released its State of the Education report on Tuesday.

A new poll shows people in Illinois are giving the state's education system a poor grade.

The Illinois Education Association released its State of the Education report on Tuesday.

It's a bi-partisan survey asking people about public schools.

Here are some of the key take-aways.

Having high-quality public schools remains a top priority. People ranked education number two.

It was just after cleaning up corruption and ahead of reducing crime, balancing the state budget, and lowering taxes.

71 percent of people in the poll said they believe school funding should increase. More than 80 percent said education support staff need better pay.

The most common word people associated with Illinois public school teachers was underpaid.

