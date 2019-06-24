Clear
People in Brazil are taking a serious look at the poverty in their community

A study that students from the Wabash Democracy and Public Discourse Initiative has come back to Clay County. Now, leaders and community members are hoping to help the hungry in their city.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- In December a group from the Wabash Decomcracy and Public Discourse Initiative met with people from Brazil, Indiana to discuss the hunger issue in the city.

Monday, they came back together to present what they found from their study and how they can help those less fortunate.

One of the things they found was that 75% of the students living in Brazil are on free or reduced lunch, but they aren't the only vulnerable portion of the population.

Monday night a group met to talk about how they can help the people who are hungry every day.

"I think we all put our heads together wrap our arms around it. Which is what I think our goal is going to be you know we can slowly work at this problem and knock it down so to speak," Mike Robinson, CEO of Clay County Emergency Food Pantry said. 

He said the biggest problem is people ignoring the problem.

"That's one of the things we're going to have to bring to peoples attention that it is everybody's problem and down the road, it could be their brother, it could be their sister, it could be their parents, it could be themselves," Robinson said. 

And he's not the only one who thinks this.

"A lot of people, they see ministry and they want to help overseas in Africa or in under impoverished communities or countries. When if you just look in your backyard there's somebody that's struggling just as hard," Nicole Fry Executive Branch Director of Clay County YMCA said. 

The group behind these efforts wants to make sure they're meeting immediate needs in the city and county, but they also want to break the cycle of poverty in the community

"Right now we are feeding almost 1,000 kids, by the end of summer and throughout all of Clay County. So, we don't want to stop that because we immediately have hungry kids, but why do we have hungry kids? And what goes into that? Those are some difficult questions and then what can we do to change the reasons behind the hungry kids?" Mark Thompson, Pastor of First Baptist Church said. 

Monday night was just to talk about what they can do to help.

In the future, they'll meet and talk about how they can start to implement these ideas.

Right now they are going to keep working on their short term relief efforts in the community. The students from Wabash college who participated in the study will come back to the Wabash Valley.

Community members voted tonight to bring them back to help implement plans for long term solutions. They'll talk about what exactly the next steps are and how to get them started in the community. They say they'll be back sometime in the fall.

