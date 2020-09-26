People hopped on their motorcycles for the last ride out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prime riding time is winding down.
That's why the Wabash Valley Motorcycle Club hosted its annual Fall-Out Ride this weekend.
We spoke with an organizer who says this serves as a final event of the riding season.
News 10 stopped by Show Me's in Terre Haute.
That's where riders gathered to register.
The ride itself was roughly a hundred miles and ended at the American Legion in West Terre Haute.
Riders got there after hours on the road.
Food was waiting for them!
"It's just for a good time a get-together and to enjoy the company of the other riders," said participant Ron Switchard.