People gathered to protest circus

The Zorah Shrine circus has come to town, but some people aren't as excited.

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 10:21 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2021 11:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Zorah Shrine circus has come to town, but some people aren't as excited.
When we think of the circus we think of the entertainment, flips, and tricks, and of course animals!
One group is stepping up and voicing their concerns for the animals involved in the entertainment.

"It is a couple of hours of entertainment for us but for these animals, it's an entire lifetime of suffering. So I really urge the public to understand what goes behind the big top and what is the suffering that these animals endure," says animal cruelty protester Sandy Jey.

We reached out to the ring leader who denies any animal cruelty on the animals used for the acts of the show.
He tells News 10 the animals are like family and they are within the government guidelines.

"We meet all of the government requirements all of the horses are in stables here like everybody else. Our elephants are out on the road maybe 3-4 weeks out of the whole year. We have a sanctuary down in Florida called Two-Tails-Ranch where people can get educated. There is a whole educating program down there and they will be down loose by Tuesday they will be down by Gainesville," says Joseph Buaer the ring master.

The circus came in on Thursday and ended with their last show today.
Buaer says he still plans on having a show next year and if you are afraid of any abuse towards animals, he invites you to next year's show.

