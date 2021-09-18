People gathered for the Walk to End Alzheimer's event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A walk dedicated to finding a cure and supporting others, that's what the Walk to End Alzheimer's event was all about. This took place at Wolf Field on Indiana State University's campus.

The Alzheimer's Association puts on the Walk to End Alzheimer's event every year, but last year it was virtual due to the pandemic. With this year being in-person made it all the more special. The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care support and research. Some walk as individuals and others came as an organization like ISU's sorority Sigma Kappa. The Vice President of philanthropic services Gracie Rhoads says this cause means a lot to them.

"It's a tradition for us and it means a lot. A lot of our sisters have lost a grandma or grandpa to Alzheimer's and it's a very emotional day for most of us but it's an honor to be here and raise money to give back to find a cure for this disease."

Katie Griffin the Development Manager for Terre Haute's Walk to End Alzheimer's says a lot of folks across the Wabash Valley are impacted by this disease.

"Here in Terre Haute or the Vigo County area we estimate that there are approximately 2000 individuals who are suffering from Alzheimer's and other dementia so this is a place where we want to raise funds to gather support for families and caregivers."

They also made sure to put precautions in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

"We have contactless registration we have hand sanitizing stations we are socially distancing all of our sponsor tables are spread out. were doing everything we can to keep our participants safe today."

They had a $60,000 goal to meet and they've raised more than that with the help of hundreds of supporters, participants, and organizations like Sigma Kappa.

"I was super happy we actually announced our goal before we walked over today and we were happy that we met it. we've been working on it since the summer and we each had a goal to raise 200 dollars every sigma kappa met their goal."

If you would like to donate click here.