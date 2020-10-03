People cranked up their engines and got their hands dirty for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A clean up was held Saturday.

Change of Terre Haute partnered with Cannonball Harley-Davidson for this event.

Before volunteers got their hands dirty, they rode from the shop to the Herz-Rose Park.

This was an effort to also promote unity in the city.

When the work was done, folks got to hang out with food and live music.

"It's something that gets us out in the community to let people know that we are here to help better the Wabash Valley. We're here for the long haul," said Becki Cooksey.