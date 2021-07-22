People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been outside for any amount of time you've probably noticed a gray haze that looks just like fog.

Storm Team 10 explained that haze is actually smoke from the wildfires in the Western United States. That smoke is bringing the air quality down here in the Wabash Valley, and as far as New York City. One woman told News 10 she's taking every precaution she can to protect herself from the smoke.

Sheree Folkens is from out of town but came to Terre Haute to visit friends. She's also a nurse. Folkens was shocked when she came into town Monday, and saw the environment was so gray. She's been wearing her mask ever since. Folkens says she doesn't want the smoky air to cause her any health problems.

"I hope that it clears away and goes away real soon and that there's no adverse reactions to anyone and that everyone stays healthy."

There is an air quality alert in place for the Wabash Valley. This means the hazy conditions could cause health problems for people, those with underlying health issues or breathing problems are especially vulnerable.