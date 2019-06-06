People are assessing storm damage after severe weather blew through the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are assessing the damage at their homes on Thursday after storms ripped through parts of the Wabash Valley.
Jeanette Winchester has lived in the Woodridge Subdivision in Terre Haute for around 30 years.
After hearing the hail outside, she checked her window an saw a 50 to 60-foot tree in her pool.
"That's what I have insurance for. And life will go on, and we'll have our pool back and my grandkids will be happy to get to swim again," Winchester said.
She wasn't exactly sure how much damage was done, but the tree did destroy her pool's diving board, slide, and deck chairs.
