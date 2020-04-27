Clear

Pentagon officially releases UFO videos

The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had previously been released by a private company.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) -- The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had previously been released by a private company.

The videos show what appear to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras. Two of the videos contain service members reacting in awe at how quickly the objects are moving. One voice speculates that it could be a drone.

The Navy previously acknowledged the veracity of the videos in September of last year. They are officially releasing them now, "in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," according to Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," said Gough in a statement, "and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

The Navy now has formal guidelines for how its pilots can report when they believe they have seen possible UFO's.

The Navy videos were first released between December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge that says it studies information about unidentified aerial phenomena.

In 2017, one of the pilots who saw one of the unidentified objects in 2004 told CNN that it moved in ways he couldn't explain.

"As I got close to it ... it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds," said retired US Navy pilot David Fravor. "This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way."

The Pentagon has previously studied recordings of aerial encounters with unknown objects as part of a since-shuttered classified program that was launched at the behest of former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. The program was launched in 2007 and ended in 2012, according to the Pentagon, because they assessed that there were higher priorities that needed funding.

Nevertheless, Luis Elizondo, the former head of the classified program, told CNN in 2017 that he personally believes "there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone."

"These aircraft -- we'll call them aircraft -- are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of," Elizondo said of objects they researched. He says he resigned from the Defense Department in 2017 in protest over the secrecy surrounding the program and the internal opposition to funding it.

Reid tweeted Monday that he was "glad" the Pentagon officially released the videos, but that "it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications."

And some members of Congress are still interested in the issue, with senators receiving a classified briefing from Navy officials on unidentified aircraft last summer.

"If pilots at Oceana or elsewhere are reporting flight hazards that interfere with training or put them at risk, then Senator Warner wants answers. It doesn't matter if it's weather balloons, little green men, or something else entirely — we can't ask our pilots to put their lives at risk unnecessarily," Rachel Cohen, spokeswoman for Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, told CNN at the time.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15012

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4796259
Lake153369
Hamilton70451
Hendricks64429
Cass5861
St. Joseph57614
Johnson53351
Allen43927
Madison39445
Elkhart2454
Clark22713
Porter2125
Bartholomew20610
Decatur19427
LaPorte1885
Boone18220
Shelby1806
Hancock1787
Floyd16412
Delaware14611
Morgan1314
Monroe1207
Harrison1185
Vanderburgh1171
Howard1175
Grant1146
Jackson1140
Franklin947
Lawrence9211
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Warrick8212
Tippecanoe752
Jennings721
Miami650
Vigo625
Orange606
Putnam584
Noble547
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess439
Washington400
Scott372
Henry331
Montgomery330
Wayne313
Clinton311
Kosciusko291
Rush291
Jasper281
Marshall271
White260
Fayette254
LaGrange221
Owen221
Jefferson220
Steuben211
Knox200
Wabash191
Clay191
Dubois170
Tipton171
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Starke151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Fulton130
Carroll131
Sullivan130
Pulaski130
Parke120
Warren111
Jay110
Posey90
Fountain92
Adams81
Vermillion70
Huntington72
Blackford71
Martin70
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Perry60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 43903

Reported Deaths: 1933
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook305741313
Lake2990118
DuPage2443131
Will2126133
Kane110939
McHenry51328
St. Clair39124
Winnebago3188
Unassigned3070
Madison30516
Kankakee30423
Rock Island3046
Kendall2085
Champaign1055
Sangamon1046
Randolph1041
Macon10211
McLean883
Ogle871
Clinton841
Jefferson835
Boone768
DeKalb711
Jackson677
Peoria652
Monroe6410
Whiteside625
Warren490
LaSalle441
Jasper422
Knox360
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Grundy300
Macoupin280
Christian284
Cass270
Marion260
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee190
Iroquois180
Morgan161
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Pulaski150
Douglas130
Jersey121
Woodford111
Vermilion110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Perry80
Mercer70
Piatt70
Mason60
McDonough60
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Sun and showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Alarming decrease in child abuse calls, advocates warn it could lead to major spike

Image

Monday: Mostly sunshine, but a few isolated showers through the day. High: 66°

Image

Family celebrates woman's 93rd birthday with parade

Image

River Rat Rodders town cruise

Image

Seniors recognized with signs

Image

Music venue project stalled due to coronavirus

Image

Indiana Chamber of Commerce makes recommendations

Image

WTHI-TV General Manager among thousands invited for state testing

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak