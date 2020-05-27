Penske: There will be Racing at IMS July 4

SPEEDWAY (Inside Indiana Business)- After a Memorial Day weekend that saw the Indianapolis Motor Speedway silent for the first time since World War II, thoughts are turning to the prospects for racing at IMS July 4 weekend, when a first-ever NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader is currently scheduled. IMS owner Roger Penske says fans should expect to see racing.

“We will have a race on July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Penske, during an interview from his Michigan office with Inside INdiana Business, however, a decision on if fans will be allowed to attend has yet to be made. “Our plan is to run with fans,” said Penske, “but again, that’s going to be a call we’re going to make, with or without fans, we’ll make that call coming up probably in the next couple of weeks.”

AP Photo/Michael Conroy AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Penske talked about the impact of the pandemic, the Indy 500 and what’s next for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.

In January, race officials announced the GMR GrandPrix, which has been run in early May since its inception in 2014, will this year move to July 4 and be paired with the NASCAR Cup Series for a first-ever doubleheader race weekend at IMS.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard is set for Sunday, July 5.

Meantime, the adjusted 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, which Penske calls “flexible and to the point,” was released last week and includes 14 races, with the season opener, the Genesys 300, to be run without fans June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.