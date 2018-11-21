TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
That man is Michael Allen Perkins.
On Friday, Perkins appeared before a judge to face those charges.
Pennsylvania State Police requested the help of the Terre Haute Police to conduct an interview with Perkins.
Court documents allege Perkins was having inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old male.
Documents say Perkins admitted to participating in a private chatroom.
Police say further investigation revealed hundreds of sexual images involving children, teens, and adults on a number of electronic devices at his home.
A jury trial is scheduled for March.
Perkins remains in the Vigo County Jail on a $75,000 bond with no 10 percent allowed.
- Pennsylvania State Police investigation leads to arrest of Terre Haute man on child porn charges
- Terre Haute man booked on child porn charges
