Pence returns to Indiana hometown as vice presidency ends

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has returned to his Indiana hometown, where he told a small crowd that serving in the White House was the greatest honor of his life.

Pence flew on a government plane Wednesday afternoon into the Columbus Municipal Airport with his wife, Karen, after attending President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The former Indiana governor appeared to choke up briefly as he thanked those who welcomed him, and he offered congratulations to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pence hasn't revealed his plans after leaving office but told the crowd that he and his wife would be moving back to Indiana this summer.