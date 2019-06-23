Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Pence punts to Congress for action on border facility conditions for children

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday acknowledged "a heartbreaking scene" for children held at US detention facilities on the southern border, but punted to Congress to "provide additional support" when pressed on the Trump administration's inaction on the issue.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

(CNN) -- Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday acknowledged "a heartbreaking scene" for children held at US detention facilities on the southern border, but punted to Congress to "provide additional support" when pressed on the Trump administration's inaction on the issue.

"It is one of the reasons we continue to call on Congress to give (Department of Homeland Security), Customs and Border Protection additional resources at the border," Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when pressed on the Trump administration's legal argument earlier this week that detained migrant children didn't need basic hygiene products in order to be held in "safe and sanitary conditions."

"This is the wealthiest nation in the world," Tapper said. "We have the money to give toothpaste and soap and blankets to these kids in this facility in El Paso County. Right now, we do."

"Well, of course -- of course we do," Pence responded.

"So why aren't we?" Tapper asked.

"My point is it is all a part of the appropriations," Pence said. "Congress needs to provide additional support to deal with the crisis at the southern border but we have to get to the root causes and close the loopholes that human traffickers as we speak are using to entice vulnerable families to take the long and dangerous journey north."

Pence broke with lawyers from the Trump administration in stating "of course" toothbrushes, blankets and medicine were basic conditions for kids, adding that his visit to a border facility in Nogales, Arizona, in April was "a heartbreaking scene" but still dismissed action from the Trump administration without Congress.

"President Trump has said we could fix this in 15 minutes if the Democrats will sit down with us," he said.

As CNN reported earlier this week, a group of doctors, advocates and lawyers are warning of what they say are major health and hygiene problems at several US Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas.

"There was just a pervasive health crisis," attorney Toby Gialluca said in describing what she said were the conditions at the Ursula Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. "Virtually everyone we saw was ill."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Amateur Radio Field Day

Image

Vermillion County Fair Exhibits

Image

12 Point Revitalization Work Nears Completion

Image

Sunday storms knock out power

Image

EMA: Flooding a concern in Greene County

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Junior Ranger Series

Image

Wine on the Wabash

Image

Rainbow Over the Bridge

Image

Diversity Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father