Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Pelosi defends speech-ripping as protesting ‘falsehoods’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday defended her speech-ripping performance after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and took fresh aim at his fitness for office even as he celebrated his impeachment acquittal.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 2:03 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday defended her speech-ripping performance after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and took fresh aim at his fitness for office even as he celebrated his impeachment acquittal.

“That was not a State of the Union,” Pelosi said. “That was his state of mind.”

She reaffirmed her shredding of Trump’s speech at the end of a difficult week for Democrats in Congress and across the nation that included the botched Iowa caucuses on Monday, Trump’s prime-time address Tuesday and his Senate acquittal on two impeachment articles on Wednesday. Pelosi led the impeachment process in the House.

Only a few hours before her news conference, Trump held up a banner newspaper headline that said, “Acquittal.” Pelosi was also in attendance for the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington and she called his behavior “inappropriate.”

Back in the Capitol, Pelosi again went after Trump’s speech and defended her decision to rip up her copy behind his back, on camera, saying the address revealed “a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever.”

“I’ve extended every possible courtesy. I’ve shown every level of respect,” Pelosi said, describing her public conduct, which included “extending the hand of friendship” to him as Trump arrived. “He looked a little sedated,” she said.

He did not take her hand.

As he spoke, Pelosi said, she quickly read ahead through her copy of the speech. “I saw the compilation of falsehoods.” About one-third of the way through, she said she started to think, “There has to be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth.”

And she decided to shred.

“He has shredded the truth in his speech, shredded the Constitution in his conduct. I shredded the address,” she said. “Thank you all very much.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

More on a Putnam County murder arrest

Image

Icy conditions result in several Thursday morning accidents

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Police make arrest in Linton gas station robbery

Image

"Growing Up in the Hood" Ryves Community Optimist Club

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

WTHITV.com Valentine's Day Giveaway

Image

Thursday: Morning snow, then cloudy and cold. High: 33°

Image

An unfavorable recommendation for downtown parking ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax