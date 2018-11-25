Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after police say they were hit by a car in Terre Haute.

According to Terre Haute police, the incident happened just before nine Sunday night at the intersection of 17th and Poplar Streets.

Police say witnesses told them the person was walking across Poplar Street when they were hit by a westbound car.

Investigators and the accident reconstruction team are on the scene. The area is closed off to traffic and you are asked to avoid the area.

News 10 will have updates on air and online as they become available.