TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after police say they were hit by a car in Terre Haute.
According to Terre Haute police, the incident happened just before nine Sunday night at the intersection of 17th and Poplar Streets.
Police say witnesses told them the person was walking across Poplar Street when they were hit by a westbound car.
Investigators and the accident reconstruction team are on the scene. The area is closed off to traffic and you are asked to avoid the area.
News 10 will have updates on air and online as they become available.
Related Content
- Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute
- Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash
- One injured after accident involving pedestrian in Terre Haute
- Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward
- One killed in Terre Haute fire
- Terre Haute blood drive honors Terre Haute teen that was shot and killed
- Police: pedestrian killed after running into street
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Police: Arrested Terre Haute man threatened to kill officers
Scroll for more content...