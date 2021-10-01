Pedestrian fatalities jumped by nearly 5 percent last year - here's what experts say is to blame

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Pedestrian Safety Month

Pedestrians and drivers are encouraged to stay alert, focused, and avoid distractions to prevent fatal accidents. According to the Governor's Highway Safety Association, the number of pedestrian fatalities increased by 4.8 percent in 2020. More than 7,000 pedestrians were killed in 2020.

The National Road Safety Foundation says distractions are to blame for most of these fatalities, especially cellphones.

While you should never text and drive you should also avoid walking or biking while on the phone.

People on bicycles or walking late at night should also wear bright colors to help drivers see them clearly. David Reich is the director of public relations for the national road safety foundation. He says parents should set a good example for their kids when it comes to safety.

"If they see mom or dad on their cellphone while they're driving or even doing things like speeding or just blowing through stops signs they'll say well if they do it I guess it's okay behavior," says Reich.

NRSF is encouraging teens to spread safety messages through new contests. The "Drive Safe PSA Contests" are open for teens to submit ideas for a 30-second TV public service announcement on safe driving, walking, and biking. Prizes of up to $2,000 are being offered and the winner's ideas will be professionally produced and showcased on TV stations nationwide.

For more tips on how to stay safe on and off the roads click here for the NRSF website.