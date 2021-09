PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in Parke County.

It happened Friday near the Lyford T and US 41.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole told News 10 the crash involved a flat-bed semi and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was killed. That person's identity is not being released at this time.

Highway 41 south from the Lyford T to County Road 900 South is expected to be closed for around two hours.