Pedestrian dead after she was hit by a car near Covered Bridge Festival vendors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A person is dead after getting hit by a car near vendors set up for the Covered Bridge Festival.

According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the accident happened Saturday morning around 8:30. Sheriff Plasse says witnesses report seeing a person walk into traffic on U.S. 41 near Evans Street. This is in front of the North Pines Trailer Court.

An off-duty firefighter and other first responders tried to save the female who was hit. She was taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

Police say the driver underwent a chemical test and results show drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.