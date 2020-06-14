Peaceful protest held in downtown Vincennes to call for change

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A peaceful protest took place in Vincennes Sunday evening.

It was yet another protest against police brutality and social injustice against people of color.

Protesters were chanting things like "black lives matter," and "no justice, no peace."

Along with the chants, they've also been having conversations with one another and local police.

De-Angelo Ivery is one of the protesters calling for change.

He said that's what needs to happen next.

Change is not going to happen if people don't try to understand the pain and frustration so many are feeling.

Vincennes Chief of Police, Robert Dunham was at this protest and the last one.

He said he understands police are hurting, and it's his job to make sure the people's voice is heard.

"Wearing a badge doesn't authorize you to commit a crime. If they commited a crime, you arrest them. I think that's important. I don't think there's any question to ask. I think it should be immediate," said Dunham.

"The reason why we are going out and protesting is, because some of white America has held their knees down to our necks for so long, and we're tired of it," said Ivory.

This was the second peaceful protest held in Vincennes.