Peaceful demonstrators are making their voices heard one step at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A little more than a year ago people across the country flooded the nation's streets in response to the murder of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died under the knee of a police officer. Today protesters returned to the streets of Terre Haute.

Many people gathered at the Vigo County Courthouse and walked to the Terre Haute Police Department for a peaceful demonstration.

The demonstration was to honor George Floyd who died a year ago on May 25.

Erick Beverly helped organize the black lives matter march.

He said this will be an annual demonstration that will take place until significant changes are made within the community.

Beverly said, "We're representing black lives matter, and we're representing every avenue. When it comes to police reform, we want to see a change in that. When it comes to our neighborhoods, we want to see a change in that. When it comes to our education system, we want to see a change in the schooling."

Fellow marcher Charlie Johnson said he's thrilled to be part of this movement after seeing the demonstrations last year.

Johnson said, "We're not where we should be but I think that we are making strides to get there. And I think if we keep on pushing and keep on helping out by coming together that sooner or later we will start to see a big change."

Beverly said seeing so many different people from the community come together is amazing.

He told News 10 peaceful demonstrations like this are going to help the community grow.

Beverly said, "Being such a small town and seeing all these people come out and show and give forth effort, it means a lot. And definitely, sustained change is a must. So that's what we want to keep doing raise awareness and bring change."

Beverly told us this demonstration shows how much people in this community can stick up for one another