Peaceful protests continue for second straight weekend

In Terre Haute, protestors are demanding justice for George Floyd for a second straight weekend. The group Change of Terre Haute organized a peaceful protest outside the Vigo County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, protestors are demanding justice for George Floyd for a second straight weekend. The group Change of Terre Haute organized a peaceful protest outside the Vigo County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

"We want to capitalize on the momentum around the country to create real change here in Terre Haute as well," protestor Dominique Morefield said, "That's why it's amazing that these protests keep happening. They keep people energized. They keep people motivated."

Hundreds of people from all walks of life began gathering outside the Vigo County Courthouse around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon. Organizers stressed keeping the protest peaceful, and their message throughout the day was loud and clear.

Erick Beverly of the Change of Terre Haute organization led the charge. Before they began their march, he and many other leaders both black and white shared their messages to everyone in attendance.

Dominique Morefield also spoke up at Saturday's rally. Both her and Beverly say seeing so many people come together is extremely encouraging to spread their message. 

"It's a beautiful thing when you have people of different races come together with the same dream and the same goal of encouraging nothing but peace and love," Beverly said, "We're not just trying to change Terre Haute, we're trying to change the whole world."

"Now we've had a week to reflect, to learn, to grow, and to hopefully grow out of that complicity," Morefield continued, "Because these people do finally want to stand up. Terre Haute is waking up and I think that is so amazing because we need it."

Protestors marched from the Vigo County Courthouse to the Terre Haute Police Department down Wabash Avenue. Police escorted them and everything was peaceful. 

Tomi Rose is from Terre Haute and says to see people coming together is amazing. Both her and Morefield want to keep the momentum going and keep pushing their message.

"People want change," Rose said, "People want to see us move forward and continue to move forward united in a positive way."

"Everybody needs to listen to each other," Morefield concluded, "We can't have this movement without all minds there and all minds on the same page and united and on the same front because black lives matter."

