Payroll Tax Deferral is a go, here's what it could mean for your wallet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You could be seeing more money in your paychecks through the end of this year.

It's called the Payroll Tax Holiday.

President Donald Trump recently issued the executive order to help with the impact of the coronavirus.

The keyword you'll hear with this is "deferral", this isn't a tax break. The money will have to be paid back at some point in time. In order for you to see more of your money, the decision is entirely up to your employer.

The Payroll Tax Deferral runs from September 1st through December 31st. In that time, 6.2% of the federal social security tax wouldn't be taken out.

So what does that look like on a check? Dr. Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State broke it down to us.

"That's about $50 more on an $800 check. If there are people who are working and expecting a bump in their paycheck and they don't get it it would be because their employer decided not to participate," said Guell.

Owner of the Verve Connie Wrin said she doesn't plan on taking part. It's because that money has to be paid back.

Within the first four months of 2021 employers would have to pay double the usual tax amount.

This is a risk Wrin said she can't afford.

"You're going to have to pay it back and to get, I don't see anything really improving until probably April," said Wrin.

She doesn't want to put her employees on another roller coaster.