Pay rates for 2020 Census workers jump to $18.50 - $25 per hour

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Pay rates for 2020 Census jobs have increased.
Information in the Census helps determine congressional representation and how much money schools or hospitals receive.
You can now make between $18.50 and $25 per hour. The pay rates vary by position and location.
The Census Bureau is working to hire half a million takers across the country.
These workers count people who do not respond to the Census online, by phone, or by email.
The jobs have flexible hours and last six to eight weeks.
