Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

A photo showing some of the damage and caution tape on the Paris Family Restaurant building. (WTHI Photo, Devan Ridgway)

Patrons were evacuated from a Wabash Valley restaurant after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Patrons were evacuated from a Wabash Valley restaurant after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

Crews responded to a fire at the Paris Family Restaurant in Paris, Illinois.

Details are few at this time, but here's what we know about the incident so far.

Fire officials tell us the fire started just before 6 Illinois time on Saturday night.

Patrons were evacuated from the restaurant, and no injuries were reported.

News 10 is working to get more information. We’ll continue to follow this story.

