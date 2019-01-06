Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Patrons were evacuated from a Wabash Valley restaurant after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

Crews responded to a fire at the Paris Family Restaurant in Paris, Illinois.

Details are few at this time, but here's what we know about the incident so far.

Fire officials tell us the fire started just before 6 Illinois time on Saturday night.

Patrons were evacuated from the restaurant, and no injuries were reported.

News 10 is working to get more information. We’ll continue to follow this story.