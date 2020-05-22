Patriot Guard to escort Terre Haute soldier killed in Iraq to local funeral home - here's the route they will take

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in the Wabash Valley have the chance to honor the life of Sergeant Christopher Curry this Memorial Day weekend.

The U.S. Soldier and Terre Haute native died in Iraq on May 4 from a non-combat related incident.

Sgt. Curry's body will be landing in Indianapolis at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

LINK | "WE'RE STILL DEALING WITH IT AND IN DISBELIEF." FATHER OF LATE 23-YEAR-OLD SOLDIER SPEAKS OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME

Members of the Patriot Guard Post 2 out of Brail will escort Curry to Terre Haute.

The route will be down U.S. 40 to 46. The guard will then take a small detour to Interstate 70 to get to 3rd Street. From 3rd they will go north to Wabash Avenue. The final destination is Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home on 25th Street.

Officials recommend people congregate along Wabash Avenue around 1:30.