'Patients come first,' Local doctor takes patient care to new level by opening drive-thru clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- During the Coronavirus, not all businesses are shutting their doors.

In fact, there's one office right here in Terre Haute that's taking patient care to a new level.

Gastroenterologist, Dr. Sharma got creative, when COVID-19 hit, by opening up a drive-thru clinic.

How does it work exactly?

Patients can pull up into the parking lot, get vitals checked, medication refills, and examinations... without stepping foot out of their vehicles!

He's also offering Telemedicine, a consultation through video chat.

"We can't do everything, but we can do basic stuff... like belly pain, diarrhea, trouble breathing something like that. At least they're getting some care compared to being locked up in the house and getting sicker. I just don't want anyone getting sicker, that's the whole idea of this," Sharma explained.

He tells us it's part of his purpose to continue to care for patients through the virus.

"We are all doctors and nurses and nurse practitioners, we took this oath to take care of people and so no matter what happens we're not gonna stop caring for people. Patients come first, we want to make sure they get what they need," Sharma said.

The drive-thru clinic applies to current and new patients. Appointments must be made prior to arriving.

For more information on the clinic, contact Digestive Health Associates at (812) 814-3417.