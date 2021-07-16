Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University and Ivy Tech Community College are about ready to kick off the second year of their Pathway to Blue Program. Pathway to Blue allows students to get their first year of education done at Indiana State University while being an Ivy Tech student. "Basically, you're an Ivy Tech Student and Indiana State Student at the same time. You're taking Ivy Tech courses, but living on ISU's campus, and your courses will be at Indiana State," said Morgan Kasey, a Pathway to Blue student. The program has evolved since last year. Students will now be able to commute to campus like any other Indiana State University student. Last year the courses were split between Indiana State University and Ivy Tech Community College's campus; however, this year they will all be on Indiana State University's campus.