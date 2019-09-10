Clear

Paths to Progress continues in Sullivan

The City of Sullivan partners with homeowners to replace old sidewalks. The only expense to homeowners is the cost of the material.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – The Paths to Progress initiative is in its seventh year in Sullivan.

The goal of the program is to improve the city’s sidewalks.

The city partners with homeowners to replace old sidewalks. If a homeowner does not have a sidewalk, the city will install one. The only expense to a homeowner is the cost of the material. The city pays for 75 to 80-percent of the project.

The Mayor reported that the city has installed 140 sidewalks since the program started.

If you are a Sullivan resident and would like to participate in the program, contact the Mayor’s Office at 812-268-5464.

