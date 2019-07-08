Clear

Pathogen that causes tree-killing death found in Illinois

A plant pathogen that causes an invasive tree-killing disease has been found in Illinois.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A plant pathogen that causes an invasive tree-killing disease has been found in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says the pathogen that causes sudden oak death has been confirmed in ornamental plants at 10 Walmart stores and one Hy-Vee.

The issue first emerged with rhododendrons at an Indiana Walmart in late May.

Agriculture officials traced the pathogen to plans from nurseries in Washington and Canada sold through an Oklahoma store. Officials received shipping records and found that 18 states overall received the plants. The stores have issued recalls of the infected plants.

So far, no oak trees in Illinois have been infected with the incurable disease.

Experts say sudden oak death poses no threats to humans, animals or food sources.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunny start to the work week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sportsman's Day, Sturday 10am-2pm Sam Parr State Park, Newton Illinois

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Sunny and nice. Lower humidity. High: 85°

Image

Celebrating 90 Years: animals, chalk art and prizes at Vigo County Fair

Image

Fundraisers planned for second family impacted by deadly accident

Image

Deadliest month on the road

Image

Crime stoppers suspect update

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way