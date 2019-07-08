Pathogen that causes tree-killing death found in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A plant pathogen that causes an invasive tree-killing disease has been found in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture says the pathogen that causes sudden oak death has been confirmed in ornamental plants at 10 Walmart stores and one Hy-Vee.
The issue first emerged with rhododendrons at an Indiana Walmart in late May.
Agriculture officials traced the pathogen to plans from nurseries in Washington and Canada sold through an Oklahoma store. Officials received shipping records and found that 18 states overall received the plants. The stores have issued recalls of the infected plants.
So far, no oak trees in Illinois have been infected with the incurable disease.
Experts say sudden oak death poses no threats to humans, animals or food sources.
