Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An independent candidate is making his bid for Terre Haute Mayor official on the heels of the primary election.

Earlier this week, current Mayor Duke Bennett and City Councilman Karrum Nasser punched their tickets to the November election. They won the republican and democratic primaries, respectively.

Friday morning, former City Engineer Pat Goodwin file a petition to run as an independent Candidate for Terre Haute Mayor. Goodwin announced his intentions to run for mayor 15 months ago. In order to run as an independent, he needed to get signatures onto a petition. Now that that’s done, Goodwin says he can solely focus on the issues facing the city.

“I just really get a lot of positive feedback. People are engaging us, of course on social media, but also the forums. I meet with people regularly and when I’m out and about, I just get a lot of words of encouragement from citizens,” said Goodwin.

Indiana law requires Goodwin to acquire 288 signatures of registered voters in the city. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.