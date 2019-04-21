Passover fundraiser supports people battling addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is the first night of Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating when the Jews escaped slavery in Egypt. A Wabash Valley congregation is trying to help people escape a modern day slavery: drug addiction.

Next Step Community is a faith-based organization in Terre Haute. Members organized an authentic Passover Seder meal as a fundraiser. It is an annual dinner and the money collected benefits people working seriously to beat their addiction.

This year the event has additional meaning because Passover and Good Friday are happening at the same time.

Executive Director Dana Simons says, "It doesn't always coincide. The Jewish calendar and the Gregorian calendar but it just happened to coincide with Good Friday so we get a double message of sacrifice and redemption and understanding what all that means."

Those at Friday night's dinner heard the ancient story of how the Israelites escaped from Egypt and personal testimony from people fighting to beat their addiction.