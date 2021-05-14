Clear

Passing on your password? Streaming services are past it

Many of us were taught to share as kids. Now streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop.

Posted: May 14, 2021 3:48 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of us were taught to share as kids. Now streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop.

That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack. Password sharing is estimated to cost streaming services several billion dollars a year in lost revenue.

That’s a small problem now for an industry that earns about $120 billion annually, but something it needs to address as spending on distinctive new programming skyrockets.

