Passing of Knox County judge leaves vacancy on election ballot, how to apply

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After the passing of a local judge, officials are looking at what's ahead to fill his spot.

This is for Knox County Superior Court 2.

Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier held the position up until his death. He died in a plane crash on Saturday.

His death leaves a vacancy on the General Election Ballot in November.

If you're interested, the requirements include:

Must live in Knox County, prior to August 29, 2019

Must hold an Indiana Law License

Interested candidates must also submit the following:

Declaration of Candidacy Form CAN 31

(submit to Indiana State Election Division)

(submit to Indiana State Election Division) Statement of Economic Interest Form

(submit to Indiana Commission of Judicial Qualifications)

(submit to Indiana Commission of Judicial Qualifications) Letter of Interest & copies of the submitted forms above

(e-mail to Knox County Republican Chair, Linda Painter: lpainter.gop@gmail.com)

Because of federal laws and deadlines, the selection process is expedited.

All required documents must be submitted to Linda Painter, no later than Friday, September 4th at 5:00 p.m.

Qualified applicants will be contacted for interviews, which are set to happen on September 8th and 9th.

The selected applicant's name will be submitted, to the State Election Board, on September 10th for inclusion on the November ballot.

Questions can also be submitted to Linda Painter, lpainter.gop@gmail.com.