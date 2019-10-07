Parvovirus outbreak among cats in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – The Four Loving Paws Veterinary Clinic in Clay County is warning the community about a parvovirus outbreak among cats.

The clinic reports at least seven cats testing positive for feline panleukopenia in recent days. This strand of the parvovirus mainly impacts cats. Health officials said it’s most likely within the Brazil area. The parvovirus spreads quickly, and it can be deadly.

Experts said the virus can survive in an environment for a long time. Feline panleukopenia can show up differently in cats than in dogs. Common symptoms to watch out for are lethargy, depression, vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr. John Shepherd, Veterinarian at Four Loving Paws Veterinary Clinic, said the best protection is through vaccination.

“If we can vaccinate cats when they are young, keep them up to date on that vaccine, you are much less likely to have the disease be an issue,” Shepherd said.

Indoor and outdoor cats can contract the virus. Shepherd said it’s important to monitor your pet for a change in behavior.