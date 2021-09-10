Parts of the Wabash Valley considered 'abnormally dry'

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The United States Drought Monitor is released every Thursday morning.

It's produced by several federal agencies, including NOAA and the USDA.

September 9th's update showed parts of the Wabash Valley were considered abnormally dry.

Those areas included parts of Clay, Greene, Monroe, Owen, Parke and Vigo counties.

On the drought monitor's legend, abnormally dry is the lowest of five categories, and it's not considered a drought.

For Indiana, abnormally dry conditions can begin impacting local agricuture.

Crops and pastures can become stressed and lawns can start turning brown, according to the drought montior's website.

Precipitation trends over the summer in Terre Haute showed that the city has been drying out, especially over the past month.

June and July both saw above average rainfall with close to a two-inch surplus in both months, but that wasn't the case for August.

August usually averages nearly three inches of rain, but the Terre Haute Airport only recorded 1.86 inches this year.

So far, Terre Haute is still running ahead of schedule for the year with more than 30 inches of rain to date.

With no rain in the forecast until the middle of next week, there likely won't be much in the way of improvement for a while.

If you're seeing any impacts from the dry weather, the creators of the drought monitor want to hear from you.

You can submit your reports here.