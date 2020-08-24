Parts of Wabash Avenue to close for a few weekends for outdoor dining

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute will soon be closing sections of Wabash Avenue for a few weekends so you can dine outside.

The owner of The Verve, Connie Wrin, is working to put this together. She says it will be on Fridays and Saturdays for a few weekends in September.

The will be room for social distancing.

Wrin says COVID-19 has made these times especially challenging.

"This is something that we really do need to come together for. Be patient, and work with us to help keep our doors open...because we are all getting close to not having our doors open," Wrin said.

Here's a look at some of the road closures that will happen because of the event.