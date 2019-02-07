Parts of Linton deal with serious flooding

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Parts of the town of Linton in Greene County were underwater on Thursday.

Our crews were on A Street near the city park.

Fire hydrants and playsets were almost under water.

Some local businesses were forced to close.

We spoke with residents in the area.

They told us this is some of the worst flooding they've seen.

The flooding in the area was so bad, nearby Shakamak schools in Jasonville closed early.

It was a call a parent said she was not expecting to get.

"I panicked a little, especially because...how am I supposed to get my child when I have to drive through the flooding...so I'm not sure if I can get to the school from here either," Tiffany Diehl said.