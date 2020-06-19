Partnership for Regional Growth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Two groups are joining forces to bring quality of life planning to our region.

West Central 25 and the West Central Indiana Economic Development District will focus on four key areas: broadband connectivity, tourism, trail development, and talent attraction.

The groups need volunteers, this especially includes elected officials, as well as community and business leaders.

“What we want to do is get them all together and combine those resources. Get them to work together so we as a region can reach out” said Kristin Craig

The region includes the six counties of Vigo, Sullivan, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, and Putnam.

If you're interested in getting involved, contact the Terre Haute Chamber.