Participants from seven states on-hand at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for horseman's convention

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Horse lovers were out in full force on Thursday at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

It was for the American Collegiate Horseman's Association National Convention.

65 participants from seven states made their way to the college. They heard from equine professionals on a variety of topics from the equine industry.

They also saw several demonstrations, including things like barrel racing, mounted archery, and of course classic horsemanship riding.

The participants heard from various speakers.